Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Phase 1 voting on 13 November; How to find your polling booth

Jharkhand is gearing up for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, November 13, in the 2024 Assembly elections. A total of 685 candidates are contesting across 43 seats.

A total of 805 candidates submitted their nominations for the 43 Assembly seats between October 18 and 25. After scrutiny, 743 nominations were deemed valid. Following the withdrawal of 58 nominations, 685 candidates remain in the race, according to an official quoted by PTI.

The results will be declared on November 23, with counting starting at 8 a.m. The key battle is between the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led INDIA bloc. The BJP is allied with AJSU, JDU, and LJP, while JMM has teamed up with Congress, Left parties, and RJD.

Jharkhand has 24 districts and 81 assembly seats, with 44 being general seats. There are a total of 29,562 polling stations in the state, including 5,042 in urban areas and 24,520 in rural areas.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: How to find your polling booth

Step 1: Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, then go to "Know Your Polling Station and Officer."

Step 2: Enter your Voter ID (EPIC) number.

Step 3: Complete the Captcha and submit.

Step 4: View details like the names and contact numbers of the Booth Level Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and District Election Officer.

Step 5: The portal also shows information about your polling booth, assembly, and parliamentary constituencies.