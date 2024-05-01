Jharkhand Congress X handle withheld amid probe into Amit Shah morphed video

The official handle of Jharkhand Congress on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was withheld amid the ongoing investigation into the morphed video case of Amit Shah. The handle shared the morphed video with a tagline: "Amit Shah's election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished."

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

The speech was given on April 23, at the Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Telangana.

The Delhi Police, which is also under the MHA, filed the FIR under sections 153 (causing provocation with intention to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm the reputation of any party), and 171G (publishing false statement with intent to affect the result of an election) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Information Technology Act.

Delhi Police summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 for questioning in the case. Besides, it also issued notice to Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur under Section 91 of the CrPC, asking him to present at the cell's office on May 2 as Jharkhand Congress X handle also shared the video.