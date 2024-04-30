Jitu Patwari's big charge against BJP: Cong's Indore candidate withdrew nomination after 'threats, torture whole night'

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief on Tuesday made a huge allegation against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after the grand old party's Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kantilal Bam withdrew his nomination. Soon after withdrawing his nomination on a Congress ticket from Indore, Bam joined the BJP, Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“We welcome Akshay Kanti Bam Ji Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore into the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda and state president VD Sharma," Vijayvargiya wrote in a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

Patwari claimed at a rally that Bam was "threatened and tortured" after which he withdrew his nomination. The Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said that three days ago, IPC section 307 was added to an old case against Bam.

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today, he has withdrawn his nomination," news agency PTI quoted Patwari as saying. Akshay Bam, his father Kantilal and others were accused in a case that was registered in October 2007.

On April 5 this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him. The plea was accepted on April 24 and Bam and his father have been asked to appear in a sessions court on May 10.

Furthermore, Patwari questioned the BJP on the development and asked whether it meant the people of Indore did not have the right to vote.

"What is the message in all this? Don't people from Indore have the right to use their vote? If you believe in democracy, please stand up against this dictatorship. This is not just about Congress and BJP. Anyone who wants to vote, and keep reservations and the Constitution strong must stand up," Patwari said.

He added that something similar happened in Gujarat's Surat, referring to Mukesh Dalal's election to the Lok Sabha seat unopposed after Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's form was rejected over irregularities in signatures of proposers. Patwari claimed the BJP is praising itself but what was the mistake of the people of Surat who wanted to elect an MP with the power of their vote.

Referring to leaders of various parties, including the Congress, joining the BJP, he alleged the ruling dispensation was misusing official machinery. "Democracy and the Constitution are under threat," he asserted.

(With PTI inputs)