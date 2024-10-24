J&K firing: Terrorists injure labourer from Uttar Pradesh in Pulwama district

Terrorists on shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 morning.

Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, officials told PTI. They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

This is a third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week.

In a deadly attack, six labourers and a doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on October 20. The victims included a Kashmiri doctor and six people employed with a construction company, who had returned to their camp in the evening. Among the six were three labourers, a manager, a mechanical engineer and a designer.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, who took office on October 16, described the attacks as “dastardly”.

According to police, at least two suspected gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the camp that housed the workers of APCO at Gagangeer in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18. On April 17, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

On February 7, Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, was killed by terrorists in the old city area of Srinagar. Another non-local worker, Rohit Mashi, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries three days later.