Business Today
J.P. Morgan India sharpens focus on mid-cap firms to deepen market play

From assisting in big-ticket IPOs to focussing on mid-cap firms, J.P. Morgan India is looking to deepen its engagement in India
Surabhi
Print Edition: Jan 05, 2025
Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer-India and Vice Chairman-Asia Pacific, J.P. Morgan
In 2025, J.P. Morgan India is set to complete 80 years in the country. In that time, it has not just expanded its operations here but continues to bet big on the economy and work on further deepening its engagement with Indian clients.

