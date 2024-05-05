'JP Nadda saw something in me': Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti joins BJP

Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, joined the party on Saturday, expressing her pleasant surprise at the move. She mentioned that she had anticipated this development in the future, perhaps after 10 to 15 years. Rhiti credited BJP chief JP Nadda for recognizing her potential and facilitating her induction into the party.

"(I'm) shocked. I was not aware of God's plan. I didn't think it would happen today or anytime soon. I thought this was in the cards for me after 10 to 15 years. But the (BJP) president saw something in me. I will make sure that I don't disappoint anyone," she told news agency PTI.

Rhiti Tiwari, 22 years old and employed at an NGO, revealed her passion for singing and songwriting. She expressed her ambition to pursue a career as a social worker. Her father, Manoj Tiwari, currently serves as the MP for North East Delhi, a position he has held since 2014. Notably, he was the sole MP retained by the BJP in Delhi, as the party chose not to field the other six sitting candidates.

Manoj Tiwari is also running for re-election from the North East Delhi seat, where he faces competition from Congress candidate and former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Delhi, with its seven Lok Sabha seats, will go to the polls on May 25, with results anticipated to be announced on June 4.