Judicial reset for BrahMos: CAT cancels DG appointment, orders restarting selection process

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has overturned the appointment of Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General of BrahMos Aerospace, directing authorities to restart the selection process for the post, as per an order delivered on December 29, 2025.

The Hyderabad Bench of the tribunal upheld a challenge filed by Dr Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, a scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation. In its operative directions, the tribunal ordered the authorities to revisit the appointment process and complete it “within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the order”.

The tribunal explicitly recorded that it was “quashing & setting aside” the 2024 appointment order of the BrahMos chief, effectively nullifying Dr Joshi’s elevation to the strategic post with effect from December 1, 2024.

Dr Naidu’s case rested on seniority, rank, and career progression within DRDO. Promoted to the apex scientific grade of Distinguished Scientist (Pay Level-16) on October 7, 2024, he argued that he was the senior-most eligible officer and had been ranked higher by the selection panel. In contrast, Dr Joshi was an Outstanding Scientist (Pay Level-15) at the time of his appointment. As noted in the applicant’s plea, “the applicant is senior to the 5th respondent by 6 years in Level-15.”

After reserving its verdict on November 6, 2025, the tribunal, comprising Member (Judicial) Dr Lata Baswaraj Patne and Member (Administrative) Varun Sindhu Kul Kaumudi, delivered a detailed order that questioned how seniority and merit were weighed. The judgment noted that Dr Naidu had occupied Level-15 positions much earlier than Dr Joshi, a factor it found inadequately reflected in the final decision.

DRDO, defending the appointment, argued that the Chairman of DRDO, acting as Head of Service under Rule 10 of the Defence Research and Development Service Rules, 2023, possessed the authority to deploy the “most suitable” senior scientist for critical posts such as DG (BrahMos). It maintained that seniority alone could not be decisive and stressed that the post did not carry additional financial benefits, characterising it as a transfer posting.

Counsel for Dr Joshi highlighted his credentials during the hearings, pointing to 27 years of service in DRDO, his experience in international joint projects, and his role as Programme Director since 2022. These were contrasted with Dr Naidu’s appointment as a laboratory director in 2023. The tribunal, however, accepted the applicant’s broader argument that established norms of merit-cum-seniority were not adequately followed for a post overseeing India’s flagship missile joint venture.

Represented by advocate A Srinivas Rohit, Dr Naidu had sought to quash the order dated November 25, 2024, and had also asked for his own appointment to the role. While the tribunal stopped short of directing his appointment, it set aside Dr Joshi’s elevation and ordered a fresh consideration of the panel and selection decision in line with its findings.