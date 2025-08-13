Karnataka sees 2.86 lakh dog attacks, 26 rabies deaths between January-August 2025: Report

Karnataka has reported 2.86 lakh dog bite cases and 26 deaths due to suspected rabies between January and August this year. Between August 4 and 10 alone, 5,652 dog bite cases were recorded across the state, though no rabies-related deaths occurred during that week, according to the State Surveillance Unit’s infectious disease report.

Health authorities continue to monitor cases and run awareness drives on timely treatment, vaccination, and responsible pet ownership to curb the spread of rabies.

In a recent incident in Bengaluru, two college students were hospitalised after being attacked by stray dogs inside the Bengaluru University campus near Kengeri on Tuesday. Both are pursuing an Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner (Health and Sanitation), BBMP, said the students were taken to a nearby private hospital with dog bite injuries. “They are fine now. But I am not very sure of the exact details of the case. We are awaiting a detailed veterinary report,” he said, adding that a pack of dogs is suspected to have attacked them.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a stern Supreme Court directive to civic bodies in Delhi and the National Capital Region to “immediately catch, sterilise, and permanently relocate” stray dogs to shelters. Hearing a case on the rising menace of dog bites and rabies, the top court warned there should be “no compromise” in executing the order and cautioned of strict action against anyone obstructing the process.

The bench also outlined a five-point action plan, including building CCTV-monitored shelters, picking up 5,000 stray dogs from vulnerable areas within six weeks, and creating a helpline for dog bites and rabies cases.

On Monday, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed that the stray dog menace in Delhi-NCR was “grim” and that “immediate steps need to be taken.” The court took Suo motu cognisance of reports of dog bites leading to rabies.

“You will have to launch a drive with some force, you will have to round up all the stray dogs, whether sterilised or not sterilised... society should be free from stray dogs,” the bench said.