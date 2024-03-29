‘Kejriwal ko Ashirwad’: Wife Sunita starts WhatsApp campaign in support of jailed Delhi CM

In a video message on Friday, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, introduced a WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwad'. She shared a WhatsApp number for people to send their wishes to the incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor.

“We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number,” she said.

Sunita Kejriwal's announcement followed her husband, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. The court extended his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until April 1. Sunita Kejriwal was present at the court proceedings, during which her husband made submissions before the judge.

“He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply,” she had told reporters.

During the hearing, Kejriwal accused the ED of attempting to undermine his AAP. “You may keep me in remand as long as you like...I am ready for investigation," he had said.

“So far, the CBI has filed 31,000 pages in this case in the court and 294 witnesses have been examined in this case. The ED has investigated 162 people and filed a 25,000-page report so far. By combining all these documents and reports, why have I been arrested? My name figures only in four statements,” the Delhi chief minister said in a jam-packed courtroom.

"The arrestee needs to be interrogated further in the wake of these reasons or findings. Hence, it is imperative in the interest of investigation that seven days' further custodial remand of Arvind Kejriwal may be granted to the Directorate of Enforcement," the ED plea had stated.

“On perusal of the statements recorded in the course of the investigation and in view of the fact that extension of custodial interrogation of the accused has been sought for further sustained and detailed interrogation, the ED custody of the accused (Kejriwal) is hereby extended till April 1,” the court had said.