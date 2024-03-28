Kejriwal hearing: ED seeks 7 days custody, says want to confront Delhi CM with AAP leaders from Goa

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday pressed for further custody of Arvind Kejriwal, saying it wants to question the Delhi Chief Minister with AAP leaders in Goa. The central probe agency has alleged that money received as kickbacks from the 'South Group' was used to fight elections in Goa.

The ED sought a further 7 days of custody of Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The agency said that the chief minister, who was arrested on March 21, was deliberately not sharing the details.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, said Kejriwal needed to be confronted with an individual. Kejriwal's statements were recorded but he gave evasive replies, he told the court. The ASG said that Delhi's chief minister might have to be confronted with some individuals who have been summoned from Goa.

"He is deliberately not cooperating. Counsels etc are not sharing ITRs details," the ED lawyer said, adding that summons were issued to senior excise officials from Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal, however, said that several ministers come to his residence, talk, and share documents. "Are these statements enough to arrest a chief minister?" he asked. Kejriwal said the agency's intention was to implicate him and crush the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The chief minister then referred to electoral bonds, through which Sarath Reddy, Director at Aurobindo Pharma, paid Rs 55 crore to the BJP. "Sarath Reddy paid Rs 55 crores donation to BJP. I have proof that a racket is going on. A money trail is established. He donated 50 crores to BJP after being arrested," Kejriwal said.

Sarath Reddy, who was earlier under custody but is currently on bail, has turned approver in the case.

ASG Raju said Sarath Reddy giving money to BJP has nothing to do with the liquor scam. Because, he said, the BJP or anyone else did not have the right to make this policy. "We are not concerned with anyone paying any money to any person. That has nothing to do with the liquor scam," the agency said.

The ED counsel said Kejriwal is the person in charge of the affairs of AAP. The AAP has received the bribe amounts used in the Goa elections, Raju told the court. "Those money we have witnesses to say that they came from hawala from South Group. There is a chain. He has selectively not talked about that chain."

Raju further said that Kejriwal doesn't get exonerated if he is a chief minister. "There is no different standards for a CM. The right to arrest a CM is no different from an ordinary man."

The ASG said Rs 100 crore was given through hawala from the South group to Goa elections. "There is a chain. It is used by AAP."