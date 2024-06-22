Kerala: IMD issues red alert for these districts from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kerala and Mahe this weekend. The area is forecasted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with chances of extremely heavy downpours on Saturday and Sunday. From Monday to Wednesday, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue, according to the meteorological office.

"Kerala and Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June, 2024," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

The weather department has issued red alerts for South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

The IMD forecasted that South Interior Karnataka could experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, possibly even extremely heavy falls, over the weekend. From Monday to Wednesday, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the region as well.

"South Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June, 2024," the IMD sain in a post on 'X'.

The meteorological department has predicted that Konkan and Goa could face isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, potentially even extremely heavy falls, over the weekend. From Monday to Wednesday, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in these regions.

"Konkan & Goa is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June, 2024," it said in another post.

Coastal Karnataka is forecasted to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, possibly even extremely heavy falls, over the upcoming Saturday and Sunday. The region may continue to see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from Monday through Wednesday as well.

"Coastal Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) to extremely heavy falls (>204.4 mm) on 22nd & 23rd June and likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 24th-26th June," the IMD said.