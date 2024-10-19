'Kyun maange maafi?': Salim Khan defends Salman on Blackbuck case, says 'he doesn't even kill cockroach'

In light of the threats to Salman Khan's life from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over the blackbuck poaching case, the actor's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, said that Salman never harmed any animal and was not present during the hunting incident.

In an interview with ABP News, Salim Khan shared that he had questioned Salman after the blackbuck hunting incident became public. "I asked Salman who did it, and he told me he wasn't even there. He said he wasn’t in the car when it happened, and he never lies to me," Salim Khan said.

Defending his son, Salim Khan said, "Usko nahi hai yeh sab shauk jaanwaron ko maarne ka. Jaanwaron se mohabbat karta hai vo." He added that Salman wouldn’t even "harm a cockroach" and is known for his kindness and helpful nature among his peers.

In the interview, Salim Khan also spoke about the ongoing threats Salman has been receiving from the Bishnoi gang. He said Salman had no reason to apologize because he hadn’t done anything wrong.

"The family is stressed, of course, but what can we do? They are asking him (Salman) to apologise. Kyun maange maafi? Has he done anything wrong? Have you investigated it? Everyday there are so many hunting incidents over there. In fact, we have never even used a gun. So what is the apology for? Saying sorry means accepting that we have done something wrong," Khan reiterated.

Despite the threats and the recent murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique, a close friend of his, Salman Khan has continued working on his upcoming projects under tight security. He resumed shooting for Sikander with Y+ security and filmed Bigg Boss 18 with over 60 guards around him. Reports also say that everyone entering his sets must show their Aadhaar cards.