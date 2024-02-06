Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from New Delhi railway station: Police

The Delhi Police have arrested Riyaz Ahmed, a retired Army soldier, on charges of being an alleged member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from the New Delhi Railway Station, India Today reported on Tuesday. Riyaz was arrested on Sunday. Riyaz Ahmed played an active role in the conspiracy alongside two other individuals, namely Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar, the police said.

"The accused, Riyaz Ahmed, was a retired army personnel and was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy along with his associates to receive arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers of LeT for carrying out subversive activities in J&K," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

This comes over a week after the J&K Police busted a terror module operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by arresting five terrorist associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. Acting on information, police arrested a suspect who was involved in the smuggling of arms and ammunition sent to this side by two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers based in PoK.

Among the arrested was Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, found in possession of an AK series rifle, magazines, rounds, and pistols. Investigations revealed that Bhat was in contact with two PoK-based LeT terrorist handlers, who were instrumental in dispatching consignments of weaponry to support their nefarious activities.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha)