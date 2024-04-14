Lawrence Bishnoi's brother takes responsibility of firing incident outside Salman Khan's home

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has purportedly claimed responsibility for the recent firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence. In a social media post, Anmol, who is wanted in India and believed to be in hiding in the US, referred to the incident as a "trailer" and issued a warning to the actor.

"We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much," the post read.

Two unidentified people on a motorcycle fired four shots outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra during the early hours of Sunday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred around 4:51 am outside Galaxy Apartments.

Security has been increased outside the Bollywood actor's residence following the incident. Investigators from the crime branch, local police, and forensic teams visited the scene to gather evidence and recovered bullet shells from outside Khan's house.

Both Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in jail, and wanted gangster Goldy Brar have previously threatened Salman Khan with death. Bishnoi's gang was also involved in the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

Anmol Bishnoi, also known as Bhanu, is a fugitive accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. He fled India using a fake passport and was charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case last year. Bishnoi has been evading authorities by frequently changing his location. In 2023, he was reportedly spotted in Kenya.

After purportedly receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March last year, Salman Khan has been under heightened security measures. Trained security personnel have provided him with weapons for protection. Additionally, Khan has obtained a personal weapon license, enabling him to carry a personal weapon for his safety.