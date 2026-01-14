'Leave immediately': MEA to Indians in Iran as death toll in protests crosses 2,000

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday advised all Indian nationals stranded in Iran to leave the country immediately, given the ongoing protests against the Ayatollah Khamenei regime.

All Indian nationals — businesspersons, students, pilgrims, and tourists — have been asked to leave the country using available means, including commercial flights. The advisory comes as the death toll in Iran protests topped the 2,000 mark.

Advertisement

Indians have been urged to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran, keep travel and identification documents ready, and monitor local developments. Those who are not registered with the Embassy have been asked to do so at the earliest. Emergency helpline numbers and email support have also been activated for assistance.

Read full MEA advisory here

Iran protest news

The crisis in Iran has exacerbated as weeks-long protests show no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump called upon protestors to take over their institutions and urged them not to back down.

Advertisement

He said that help was on the way without providing further details. Trump also called on Iran to show humanity to protestors amid the rising death toll in the crackdown.

He said that he believes the killing is "significant" and his administration would "act accordingly". Moreover, some personnel were advised to leave the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, as per Reuters. Al Udeid is the largest US base in West Asia housing over 10,000 troops.