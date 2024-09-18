'Little trouble that AAP can cause...': Sandeep Dikshit's prediction for Congress in Haryana

As the fight intensifies for Haryana, the Congress faces the spectre of split in votes due to arrival of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kejriwal, who comes from Haryana's Bhiwani district, has resigned as Delhi chief minister and is expected to put his entire might to change the fortune of the party in the state.

Related Articles

While the AAP is confident of snatching some seats, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit believes that Kejriwal's party won't make any difference for the grand old party in Haryana. "From whatever feedback I have got from my colleagues in the Congress and from people who are coming from Haryana...that the decisive vote -- that is making the Congress do very very well -- is so large that a little trouble that Aam Aadmi Party could cause is not going to change that vote," he said in an exclsive interview with India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal.

"I'm sure we are winning in Haryana...even last time I think they (AAP) got about less than half a per cent of the votes," the Congress leader said referring to the 2019 elections.

Sandeep Dikshit, who has been very critical of Arvind Kejriwal, said that AAP and Kejriwal can project a far greater, larger-than-life image than what they really are. "I mean many people call him as the next prime minister in many states. Every time they start an election the people say that they are great challenge. Except for Gujarat and one or two other states, they haven't been able to do much. I don't think they'll be able to succeed in Haryana. Haryana according to me is almost a forgone conclusion."

AAP, which is contesting all 90 seats in Haryana, has some presence in urban areas and districts bordering Punjab and Delhi - both govened by the Kejiwal's party. The AAP's entry in Haryana has made it a five-corneed contest. While the Congress appears to be so far ahead of the ruling BJP, the split in votes may make the fight intretsting in what is going to be a close contest.

Congress' senior observer for Haryana elections Ajay Maken has appealed to voters to back only the grand old party. "If you vote for any other party, it will benefit the BJP. If anyone wants to vote against BJP, they should vote for Congress, otherwise, it will benefit BJP," he said, adding that the only competition for Congress in Haryana is the BJP.