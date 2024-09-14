Logjam between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, doctors continues: Meeting yet to start as doctors demand live streaming, govt not ready

A group of junior doctors on Saturday protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a Kolkata hospital went to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. They requested that their meeting be livestreamed.

The doctors arrived at Mamata Banerjee's residence just hours after the Chief Minister made a surprise visit to their protest site, promising to address their demands. Despite the rain, the doctors traveled by bus to her residence but claimed their videographer was not allowed to record the meeting.

Earlier, the doctors welcomed Mamata Banerjee's surprise visit to their protest outside Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake. The Chief Minister then invited them to her residence for a meeting at 6 pm.

While speaking to the protesting doctors about last month's rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Mamata Banerjee promised to address their demands and said it was her "last attempt" to resolve the crisis.

She made these remarks as junior doctors, who have been protesting outside Swasthya Bhavan since Tuesday, demanded better security at state-run hospitals and the removal of top officials over the trainee doctor's rape and murder.

Urging the doctors to end their protest and return to work, Mamata Banerjee said, "I came to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister), not as the Chief Minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty. This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," the Chief Minister said.

"It rained all night on Friday. The way you are sitting here, I am suffering. I have also not slept night after night for the last 34 days. Because if you are on the road, I also have to stay awake as a guard," she added.

She noted that in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was used to end similar protests.

"I will not take any action against you. This is not Uttar Pradesh. They had implemented ESMA and stopped all sorts of strikes and rallies. But be rest assured, I will not do anything of that sort. I am against taking any action against doctors. I know that you do noble work," she said amid 'we want justice' chants.



"The seniors (doctors) need you. Think about my proposal. If I can come to this protest site to stand by you, I can also ensure justice and listen to your demands," she added.

"I respect democratic movements. I am also a product of student movements and have been on hunger strike for 26 days during the Singur anti-land acquisition movement," she further said.

Mamata Banerjee announced the immediate dissolution of patient welfare committees at all state-run hospitals.

After her visit, the doctors welcomed her presence at the protest site and expressed their willingness to discuss their issues with proper representation and transparency.

"We take this as a welcome step towards our smooth discussion and collective clarity of our five-point demands for which we have been protesting peacefully for the last 35 days," they said.

On Thursday, a planned meeting between the doctors and Mamata Banerjee did not take place because the state government refused to livestream it. The Chief Minister waited for two hours at the state secretariat, Nabanna, for the doctors to arrive, but the meeting was canceled. Mamata Banerjee then said she was "ready to relinquish her chair for the sake of the people."