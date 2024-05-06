Lok Sabha Election Phase 3 on May 7: Here's how to vote if you don't live in your hometown

With the third phase of Lok Sabha elections beginning tomorrow, many citizens may find themselves away from their registered voting constituency. However, distance should not prevent anyone from exercising their democratic right to vote.

On May 7, the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see voting in 94 constituencies across 12 states.

Check step-by-step guide on how to cast your vote if you're staying in a different city:

Voter registration status:

Before anything else, make sure you're a registered voter. You can check your registration status online via the Election Commission of India's official website or by contacting your local Electoral Registration Officer.

Voter ID transfer:

If you've moved to a different city but want to keep voting in your original constituency, you'll need to apply for a voter ID transfer. This means filling out a form to transfer your voter registration from one constituency to another. You can get this form online or from the nearest Electoral Registration Office.

Submit relevant documents:

When applying for the transfer, you'll usually need to provide proof of your current residence in the new city along with the filled-out transfer form. Documents such as a rent agreement, utility bills, or a residential certificate from local authorities can serve as proof of residence. Make sure to have these documents ready when applying for the transfer.

Check for verification:

After you submit the required documents, the Electoral Registration Officer will start the verification process. This might include a visit to your current residence in the new city to confirm the details provided in your application.

Get the confirmation:

Once the verification is successful, your voter ID will be transferred to the new constituency. You'll receive confirmation either by mail or electronically, depending on your chosen mode of communication during the application process.

Cast your vote:

On the day of the Lok Sabha elections, go to the polling booth assigned to your new constituency. Remember to bring your updated voter ID card or any other identification documents specified by the Election Commission.

Vote now:

Finally, vote for the candidate you prefer. Your vote, no matter where you are, plays a crucial role in shaping democracy and deciding the country's future.