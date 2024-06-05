NDA meeting at 4 pm today: Nitish Kumar, LJP (RV) to be present; Pawan Kalyan says 'totally committed'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is scheduled to meet in Delhi today, a day after the Lok Sabha Election results 2024. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will be present at the NDA meet in Delhi, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the BJP both won 12 seats in Bihar. Not only this, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that his party will take part in this meeting. Stating that his party firmly supports the NDA, Paswan said that the third term under PM Modi will take the country to new heights and fulfill all the promises that have been made regarding development.

LJP (RV) candidates won from all the five seats they contested- Hajipur, Jamui, Khagaria, Samastipur, and Vaishali. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party chief and 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan said in an interview that his party and the TDP are "totally committed" to the NDA and that there are no second thoughts on whether Chandrababu Naidu will stay with the NDA or not.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP and Jana Sena Party won 16 and 2 seats respectively. The BJP, on the other hand, bagged 3 seats. The YSR Congress was reduced to 4 seats from 22 seats. In the state elections, the TDP bagged 135 whereas Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena got 21 out of 175 seats.

The BJP got 8 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls 2024. Overall, the BJP won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark. Boosted by the performance of allies like JDU, TDP and Jana Sena, the NDA won on 292 seats.

The Congress, which is leading the Opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019. The grand old party reduced into the BJP's vote share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

This is a far cry from 2019 when the BJP won on 303 seats on its own and the NDA got 353 seats. In 2014, the saffron party got 282 seats and the NDA got 336 seats.