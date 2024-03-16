Lok Sabha 2024 dates highlights: Voting in 7 phases from April 19. Results on June 4

With this, the Model Code of Conduct will now come into effect. The poll schedule for Assembly elections in four states was also announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Assembly elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19. Odisha will vote in two phases on May 13 and May 20.

Bypolls on 26 Assembly seats will also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, secured a landslide victory, winning 303 seats out of the total 542 contested seats. The party's performance was particularly remarkable in states like Uttar Pradesh, where they won 62 out of 80 seats, and solidified its position as the dominant political force in the country.



Addressing the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at 10.5 lakh polling stations. More than 55 lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used.