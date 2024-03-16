scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha 2024 dates highlights: Voting in 7 phases from April 19. Results on June 4

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 16, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

The Election Commission Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha elections will be kicking off on April 19 across seven phases. The results will be declared on June 4.

EC presser on EC presser on

With this, the Model Code of Conduct will now come into effect. The poll schedule for Assembly elections in four states was also announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Assembly elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19. Odisha will vote in two phases on May 13 and May 20.

Bypolls on 26 Assembly seats will also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.
Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.


In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in India, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, secured a landslide victory, winning 303 seats out of the total 542 contested seats. The party's performance was particularly remarkable in states like Uttar Pradesh, where they won 62 out of 80 seats, and solidified its position as the dominant political force in the country.

Addressing the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at 10.5 lakh polling stations. More than 55 lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used.

16 Mar 2024, 4:27:00 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: Upper limit for Lok Sabha polls

Upper limit for spending of Lok Sabha candidates at ₹90 lakh : CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:26:08 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: CEC on Arun Goel

Arun Goel was very distinguished team member, we must respect if he had personal reasons to quit: CEC Rajiv Kumar

16 Mar 2024, 4:21:16 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: CEC on dissent

Dissent is encouraged within the four walls of the commission: CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:18:02 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: Why 544 and not 543, CEC responds

One constituency in Manipur will have polls twice: CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:16:28 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: CEC calls EVM charge unfair

There are multiple instances where EVMs have led to a change in governments across states: CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:13:57 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: CEC backs EVMs

Courts have struck down questions / concerns on EVMs, courts have also started imposing penalties on misleading questions/ cases relating to EVMs: CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:12:58 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: EVMs cannot be hacked, says CEC

Smaller political parties have come into existence because we carry out polls through EVMs; even other political parties know that EVMs are important in free and fair polls: CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:12:18 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: EVMs are 100 per cent safe

Over 40 cases relating to EVMs have been struck down by courts across India: CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 4:03:23 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: A glimpse of 7 phases

How it stacks up
 

16 Mar 2024, 4:00:06 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: UP, Bihar, Bengal to vote in all 7 phases

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to have polls in all seven phases 

16 Mar 2024, 3:59:05 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: Phase and dates

Phase 7 on June 1 
Phase 6 polls on May 25 
Phase 5 - May 20  date of poll 
Phase 4 on May 13 

16 Mar 2024, 3:57:59 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: Phase 3 dates

Phase 3 polls on May 7 

16 Mar 2024, 3:57:15 PM IST

Lok Sabha 2024 election dates live updates: 21 states in first phase

April 19: First phase of elections 21 states go to polls 

16 Mar 2024, 3:53:17 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates: How 543 seats break up

543 Lok Sabha seats General - 412 SC - 84 ST - 47

16 Mar 2024, 3:50:37 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates:Sikkim, Odisha, AP and Andhra to be with Lok Sabha polls

Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh - Assembly elections of these states will be held simultaneously with Parliamentary elections 

16 Mar 2024, 3:49:54 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates: 26 by-elections

26 assembly constituencies across states where by- elections will take place : CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 3:46:53 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates: Parties asked to refrain from personal attacks

Electoral machinery to be randomised in the presence of observers : CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 3:46:12 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates: Appointing 2100 observers, says CEC

Handing over the baton to the voters now, will be ruthless in dealing with violence : CEC 

16 Mar 2024, 3:44:43 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates: Be respectful, CEC to parties

16 Mar 2024, 3:42:40 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates live updates: Shell parties taken out

Around 537 unregistered political parties have been taken out of the electoral / political space : CEC 

