Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Voting for 96 Lok Sabha seats in 10 states/UT on May 13; 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

The electoral destiny of several prominent candidates on May 13, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister Giriraj Singh, TMC's dynamic leader Mohua Moitra, and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, will be determined. This will happen as voting takes place in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and Union Territories in the fourth phase of the general elections.

Voting for all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, featuring a three-way contest among the ruling YSRC, the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and the NDA, including the BJP, TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by Pawan Kalyan, will happen simultaneously.

In this phase, 28 legislative assembly seats in Odisha are also due to be polled. The Lok Sabha seats have 1,717 candidates vying, and over 19 lakh poll officials are in place at 1.92 lakh polling stations, to facilitate over 17.70 crore eligible voters, that includes 8.73 crore women.



Prominent contestants include former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, and Raosaheb Danve, and celebrity contenders like film star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan. Among the contenders from Andhra Pradesh is YS Sharmila, the Congress Party President of the state.



Issues like reservations, corruption, appeasement politics and jobs dominated the 4th phase of the election's narrative. The likes of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP MP Subrat Pathak are pitted against each other in Kannauj, UP, while in Unnao, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj faces off against SP's Annu Tandon.



The elections are being held in 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, 5 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 4 in Odisha, 8 in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first major election in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.



The Election Commission has adapted to the weather conditions, increasing polling hours in some places in Telangana. The voter turnout for the first three phases was 66.14%, 66.71%, and 65.68%, respectively.



For Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP is contesting in all constituencies. The TDP, as an NDA partner, was allocated 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while BJP received six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats. Janasena will battle for two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.



Counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, and the process is being keenly watched across the nation and abroad.

