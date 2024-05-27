Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the richest candidate from Punjab

The richest candidate in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is Shiromani Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, with assets over Rs 198 crore, Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report on Monday. The movable assets include Rs 66,86,54,626 and immovable assets include Rs 1,31,65,29,277.

BJP’s Baijayant Panda is the second richest, with assets over Rs 148 crore, followed by BJP’s Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh, with assets over Rs 111 crore.

The poorest candidate is Bhanumati Das from Odisha’s Utkal Samaj Party, with declared assets worth Rs 1,500.

The report stated that 299 out of 904 candidates have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

All 13 candidates from the Shiromani Akali Dal, all 13 from the Aam Aadmi Party, all six from the Biju Janata Dal, and all nine candidates from the Samajwadi Party have declared assets over Rs 1 crore.

Among the candidates, 30 out of 31 from Congress, 8 out of 9 from Trinamool Congress, 44 out of 51 from BJP, 4 out of 8 from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and 22 out of 56 from the Bahujan Samaj Party have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

The report found that 39 out of the 57 constituencies in the sixth phase are "red alert" constituencies, where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting will occur in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal on June 1.