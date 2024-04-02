Lok Sabha elections: Rajput community's stir against Rupala won't ignite old rivalry with Patidars, say experts

The agitation by the Rajput community against Union minister and BJP's Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate Parshottam Rupala, a Patidar, will not snowball into a conflict between the two communities like in earlier days, say political experts.

Addressing a small gathering in Rajkot on March 22, Rupala remarked that erstwhile 'maharajas' succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers as well as the Britishers. The Union minister further said these 'maharajas' broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.

Rajput community members saw the remarks as an insult to them. They have urged the BJP to withdraw Rupala's candidature or face defeat.

They have been holding protests in several parts of Gujarat, where elections to all the 26 Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 7.

The BJP has this time given ticket to Rupala from Rajkot, dropping sitting MP Mohan Kundariya, also a Patidar.

Experts said that Rajput community leaders have made it clear they are against Rupala and have no issues with the BJP replacing him with another Patidar.

"In the past, the two communities were against each other. But in this case, no Patidar group has come forward to support Rupala. Rajput leaders are not against Patidars. They are opposing Rupala. I don't see any conflict between the two groups here," said political analyst Ravindra Trivedi.

The issue may cost the BJP 10,000 to 20,000 votes, but this will not dent its chances of victory, he pointed out.

"There are nearly 50,000 Rajput voters in the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, which is a predominantly an urban constituency. Moreover, the Congress has not even found a suitable candidate. In this situation, the stand taken by Rajputs may not have any significant impact on the final poll result," said Trivedi.

In the 1980s, Rajputs, also called Kshatriyas, and Patidars were rivals, with even murders taking place due to the friction.

One such incident which deepened the division was the killing of three Rajputs near Mangadh village in Bhavnagar in 1982. Nearly 20 Patels (Patidars) who were arrested in the case were later acquitted. Rajputs allegedly took revenge by killing nine Patidars of Mangadh two years later.

In 1988, Rajput leader Aniruddhasinh Jadeja allegedly killed sitting Congress MLA Popatlal Sorathiya, a Patidar, by shooting him in his forehead in full public view in Rajkot's Gondal town.

Political analyst Jagdish Acharya said the old rivalry between these two groups vanished under the BJP rule as the united Hindu vote bank got strengthened and the bitter feelings have gone now.

"Otherwise, Jayrajsinh Jadeja (a Rajput) couldn't have won from the Patidar-dominated Gondal assembly seat in the past. This incident involving Rupala is unlikely to revive those long forgotten caste fault-lines," he opined.

"This is not a case of Patidar versus Kshatriya. This is between Rupala and some Kshatriya leaders. It was just a slip of the tongue from Rupala, who otherwise has showered praises on Rajputs in the past," he added.

Jagdish Mehta, a political analyst from Rajkot, said the rivalry that existed between Patidars and Rajputs three decades ago has died down and they are living harmoniously today.

"The murder of Sorathiya at the hands of Jadeja had added fuel to the fire. However. this time, the agitating Rajputs have clearly said they have no problem if Rupala is replaced with any other Patidar. This shows Rajputs are only against Rupala," he said.

After making the critical remarks on erstwhile rulers of princely states at a gathering in Rajkot, Rupala apologised twice, saying he never meant what he said.

With folded hands, Rupala on March 29 sought forgiveness from the Rajput community at a gathering of community leaders organised by Kshatriya leader and former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja near Gondal town in Rajkot.

After the Union minister's apology, his party colleague Jadeja declared the issue was now over.

However, many Rajput leaders have rejected Rupala's apology and appealed to the BJP to replace him or get ready to face the ire of the community's voters in the elections.