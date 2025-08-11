The Lok Sabha on August 11 passed the modified new Income Tax Bill, 2025, and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The Income Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 was cleared shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the revised version.
Following the passage of the Bills, the House was adjourned for the day. The new Income Tax Bill, meant to replace the existing 1961 Act, will now go to the Rajya Sabha before seeking the President’s assent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the modified Income Tax Bill after incorporating “almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee” headed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda. The legislation aims to consolidate and amend laws under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, also passed by the Lok Sabha, seeks to amend the Income-tax Act, 1961, and the Finance Act, 2025, to provide tax exemptions for subscribers of the Unified Pension Scheme.
"Almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been accepted by the government. In addition, suggestions have been received from stakeholders about changes that would convey the proposed legal meaning more accurately," the statement of objects and reasons noted.
What’s new in the Income-Tax Bill, 2025
1. Major Structural Overhaul
2. Digital-first, faceless processes
Assessment and compliance procedures will be faceless and digital-first to minimize human interface, boost transparency, and curb corruption.
3. Taxpayer protections & compliance ease
4. Simplification & clarification of deductions
5. Other notable features
6. Effective Date
Once enacted, the new law is slated to take effect from April 1, 2026.
What About the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025?
Passed alongside the Income-Tax Bill, this act provides: