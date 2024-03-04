Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP's Ravinder Raina rules out pre-poll alliance in J&K

Ruling out any pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said the party would not need even a post-poll alliance as it will sweep the elections in the Union territory.

"The BJP is ready to contest all five seats in Jammu and Kashmir. We will contest the Lok Sabha polls on our own. When the Election Commission announces the assembly elections (for Jammu and Kashmir), we will contest on our own," Raina told reporters here.

"We are confident that we will win both the elections as the BJP is getting love from the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Raina said the BJP is confident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would show their love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrives for a public rally in Srinagar on March 7.

"For the people of Kashmir, it is a matter of happiness that PM Modi is coming to the valley on March 7. When the PM will come to Kashmir, more than two lakh people will participate in the rally at Bakshi Stadium. There is a wave of happiness in Kashmir that PM Modi is coming to Kashmir," he added.

Raina further said the Modi government at the Centre has been generous in providing financial allocations to Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in unprecedented development in the Union territory.

"Modi's arrival in Kashmir in 2014 had given a ray of hope to the flood victims. He announced a development package of Rs 80,000 crore. It was because of that package that Kashmir was able to come out of the problems," Raina said.

"The Modi government has allocated funds generously for Jammu and Kashmir. Today Kashmir is passing through a prosperous and peaceful phase," he added.