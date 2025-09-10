Looking forward to speaking with my very good friend PM Modi: Trump says India, US continuing trade talks

US President Donald Trump said India and the US are continuing their trade negotiations. He said he is looking forward to speaking to his “very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Responding to Trump’s post, PM Modi said, “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”

This appears to be a softer tone then when he said India and Russia have been lost to China, right after the display of bonhomie between PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Trump had doubled tariffs on India at 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing Russian oil. India described the tariffs as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Not only that, the tariffs were followed by months of critical rhetoric against India and how New Delhi has been financing the Ukraine war. However, last week Trump said India and the US have a “special relationship” and that there’s nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion”. PM Modi said he appreciated “Trump's sentiments and positive assessment” of the ties between the countries.

Trump also reiterated that he was ‘very disappointed’ that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. India, on the other hand, has maintained that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.