'Loot in Musi, distribute in Delhi': KTR launches scathing attack on Revanth Reddy

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying he was taking revenge on the people of Hyderabad. Rao slammed Reddy for the Musi River Redevelopment Project in Hyderabad and said lakhs of people are in fear and not even sleeping over possible displacements.

"This is what Revanth Reddy has done. It is 10 months since Revanth Reddy has come to power. No one in Hyderabad voted for Congress. So he is taking his revenge on the Hyderabad people," the BRS leader said. He also said that Congress did not fufill its promises made to people ahead of the polls.

"Before the elections, Revanth Reddy promised six guarantees. Did anyone receive it? He said to give six guarantees in 100 days. It's been 300 days now. Now he started a new thing, 'Loot in Musi, distribute in Delhi'," Rao said, and asked: "What will you gain by building a mall after demolishing a house here? Who is it for? How can you be a leader if you don't stand by the people and just win votes in the name of God? Around 2 lakh people will be inhabited by the Musi project. We will stand with you and block the bulldozer."

Last month, the BRS Working President expressed doubts over the project, claiming that different figures on its cost are being given by the government. He claimed the government was trying to award contracts of the project to "companies related to Pakistan". "For the Musi project, first they say Rs 1.50 lakh crore would be spent, then they Rs 50,000 crore, Rs 70,000 crore. After listening to what they say, we are getting doubt...people are also getting doubts whether the real motive is Musi beautification or something else," he had said while speaking to reporters.

Revanth Reddy had claimed earlier that the BRS government did not build any double-bedroom houses for poor as per its promise but now he says that double-bedroom homes would be given for those who are shifted after clearing encroachments along Musi river, Rao said, adding that the chief minister is now forced to acknowledge the work done by the BRS regime.

Rao, the son of former chief minister KCR, said the Congress government should focus on implementation of its election promises. "We are observing the scam happening in Musi. You are trying to hand over to companies related to Pakistan. People are also observing everything," he said. He also announced that his party would provide legal help to the "victims of (demolitions of) HYDRA" (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency) recently set up by the state government.