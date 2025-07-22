IMD alert for south Bengal: Heavy to very heavy rain likely as low pressure brews in Bay

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of south Bengal between July 24 and 28, due to a likely low-pressure system developing over the Bay of Bengal.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region in the subsequent two days," the IMD said.

As a result of this low-pressure system and strong moisture incursion from the Bay, rainfall is likely to intensify across south Bengal. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts in the region is expected during the July 24–28 period," it added.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia districts on July 24 and 25.

Additionally, the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 26 due to the system's progression.

This follows the IMD's forecast on Monday that warned of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of south Bengal from July 23 to 27. Districts likely to be affected include South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Hooghly. Light to moderate rain is also expected across all districts of West Bengal till July 27. On Monday, Balurghat recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 45 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, similar alerts have been issued for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh from July 21 to 27, with very heavy rain over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on July 21, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 kmph.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," said the Meteorological Centre in Amaravati. Surface winds of 40–50 kmph are expected across the region during this period. A fresh low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal around July 24 could further intensify the rainfall, it added.

In Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts over the next 24 hours. Hangaloru in Udupi received the highest rainfall on Sunday at 92 mm. Gadag district reported 77.1 mm, the third-highest for July on record. Rainfall is also expected in parts of north and south interior Karnataka, including Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Ballari, Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar, among others.

