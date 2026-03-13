LPG cylinder supply concerns: Around 40% restaurants in Kerala shut as cooking gas crunch deepens

An LPG shortage linked to supply disruptions following the West Asia conflict is forcing many restaurants across Kerala to halt operations, with industry bodies warning that nearly 40 per cent of eateries may shut down as cooking gas stocks run out.

The shortage is affecting several sectors that rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders, including restaurants, caterers, hostels, canteens and crematoriums.

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G Jayapal, president of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), said the crisis has already begun to impact operations across the state. "Till Thursday, around 20 per cent of restaurants had closed. The number will increase to 40 per cent by Friday as LPG stocks will run out soon," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Restaurant owners say switching to alternative fuels is difficult, especially in urban areas where kitchens are designed for modern LPG-based systems.

"As part of food safety standards, most restaurants in urban areas have adopted modern kitchen systems. They do not have arrangements for cooking with firewood or alternative fuels. Restaurants in urban areas are the worst hit by the crisis," Jayapal said. He also alleged that some private suppliers were selling cylinders at inflated prices.

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"One of our members in Kasaragod said a private 17 kg LPG cylinder was supplied for Rs 3,000. The normal rate for a 19 kg cylinder is around Rs 1,800. Firewood prices have also skyrocketed, and it is not easy to switch to alternative measures," he said.

The crisis has also hit the catering sector just as Kerala approaches a busy wedding season.

V Sunukumar, Thiruvananthapuram district president of the All Kerala Caterers Association, said caterers are facing difficulties as bookings have already been made for upcoming events.

"Apart from that, marriage functions in the Muslim community will start after Ramzan, which is next week. The Lent season of Christians will end early next month, after which more weddings will take place across Kerala," he said.

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He added that most catering operations depend on LPG for food preparation.

"At least the government can allow us to use domestic cylinders as a temporary measure. We are not even getting a single commercial LPG cylinder nowadays," he said.

The Kerala government has meanwhile urged the Centre to increase the quota of non-domestic LPG cylinders allocated to the state, which is currently limited to 20 per cent. The request was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the shortage.

The meeting also decided to prioritise LPG supply to hospitals, old-age homes, orphanages, schools, community kitchens and canteens in IT parks and factories, while an enforcement team will be formed to curb hoarding and black marketing. The Civil Supplies Department will also take steps to improve the supply of kerosene as an alternative fuel.