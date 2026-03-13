US-Israel-Iran war HIGHLIGHTS: 'You'll see it within 2-3 hours' - Iranian envoy confirms safe passage to Indian ships via Hormuz

West Asia war: As the conflict raging between Iran and the US-Israel enters day 14 and continues to roil West Asia, Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said that Indian vessels could receive safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically critical global shipping waterway.
He further said that positive developments are expected on this front. “Yes, yes, you can see that in the future. I think that after two or three hours,” he said.
His comment came at a time when shipping through Hormuz is being closely watched due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Describing New Delhi as an important partner for Iran, he said, "We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region."
He added that the friendship between New Delhi and Tehran is built on friendship and cooperation, adding that India has helped Iran in challenging times.
Previously, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said on Friday that Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it remains open, but ships are unable to pass through the waterway due to the current situation.
He further said that Iran never wanted to close or block the strategically important waterway, adding that some ships are still passing through. The comment comes as global oil markets are in turmoil due to the Hormuz disruption, with maritime traffic through the strait dropping to around 80 per cent due to drone strikes on tankers and alleged mine deployments by Iranians.
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is wounded and likely disfigured. He added that the US is on a "plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of Iran's meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before."
Previously, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the US could step in to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Without giving any further details, Trump said, "We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We’re going to see what happens."
He added that the US would strike Iran "very hard over the next week". His comments come as the US and other countries are facing rising oil, gas and fuel prices, with global oil prices teetering at $100 per barrel on Friday.
Also Read: Some countries don’t want India to develop its oil and gas sector: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal
Also Read: Donald Trump asserts Iran is nearing surrender during G7 call as leaders urge resolution: Report
Also Read: Iran crisis may hit India via LNG shortage more than oil; industries face early signs of gas supply stress: Report
US Israel Iran War: Here are the latest developments on BusinessToday.In
All the updates to this blog end HERE.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that all six service members on board the KC-135 Stratotanker that crashed in western Iraq have died.
The aircraft went down during a mission as part of the ongoing US military campaign in the region. According to official statements, an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. While the situation is still being reviewed, officials noted that preliminary information indicates the incident was not caused by hostile fire.
Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali has stated that Indian ships may be granted secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global shipping. Fathali added that positive developments are expected on this front in the near future.
Markets are feeling the heat as global risk aversion spikes. According to the latest Global Liquidity Tracker by Elara Capital, Global Emerging Market (GEM) fund flows have turned negative for the first time in months.
Most notably, India-focused funds are witnessing record outflows. Experts point to a "perfect storm" of rising geopolitical tensions and tightening liquidity conditions as the primary drivers. This shift signals a cautious stance from international investors navigating an increasingly volatile economic landscape.
IndiGo has announced the introduction of a new fuel charge for all domestic and international flights, effective midnight on March 14, 2026. The airline cited a sharp 85% spike in jet fuel prices driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as the reason for the move.
The additional fee per sector ranges from ₹425 for domestic and Indian subcontinent routes to as high as ₹2300 for flights to Europe. For flights to and from West Asia, the airline will levy a fuel charge of ₹900. IndiGo stated that while they aim to keep travel affordable, the steep increase in operating costs necessitated this adjustment for all new bookings.
Devanandan Prasad Singh (alias Pappu Singh), a marine engineer hailing from Bhagalpur, Bihar, has been confirmed dead following an Iranian assault on a commercial cargo vessel.
Singh was stationed aboard a US-flagged tanker transporting 48,000 metric tonnes of naphtha when the incident occurred on March 11. Reports state the vessel was intercepted and hit by an unmanned explosive speedboat, allegedly deployed by an Iranian submarine.
Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu on Friday said the supply and availability of LPG cylinders and petroleum products in the state are normal, and urged people to avoid panic buying that could lead to artificial shortages.
In a social media post after reviewing the situation with senior officials, the civil supplies and consumer affairs minister said the government is closely monitoring the distribution of LPG and petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) products across all districts to ensure uninterrupted availability.
"Reviewed the supply and availability of LPG and POL products along with the Chief Secretary, Secretary and Director, Food & Civil Supplies, Coordinator Oil Marketing Companies and Deputy Commissioners across the districts this morning," Wangsu said in a post on X.
He said the department and the oil companies assure people that the supply chain is functioning normally.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed rumours of LPG, petrol, and diesel disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict as "completely baseless."
Following a high-level review with oil companies and the Food & Supplies Department, Saini confirmed stocks are sufficient. During the review meeting, he said that arrangements have been made to prioritise hospitals, educational institutions, and other essential services in receiving commercial gas cylinders.
DCs and SPs have been ordered to crack down on hoarding and black marketing of cooking gas cylinders. Saini urged citizens to avoid panic buying, adding that supply remains uninterrupted across the state.
-- PTI
Russia's top nuclear official on Friday said that no changes in radiation levels have been reported after strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in the war launched jointly by the US and Israel, according to state news agency RIA.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirms that Iran’s top leadership has officially "gone underground."
As US and Israeli airstrikes intensify, military officials report that the persistent pressure from air operations has forced senior Iranian commanders and political figures to abandon their posts for secure, hidden locations. This strategic retreat marks a significant turning point in the campaign, as allied forces successfully zero in on disrupting Iran’s command and control structure.
Iran has not closed Strait of Hormuz, it remains open: Supreme Leader's representative as conflict continues to escalate
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, "As I stated during our first press conference on day two, that was just 10 days ago. The combination of the world's two most powerful air forces is unprecedented and unbeatable. Between our air force and that of Israel, over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck, well over 1,000 a day. No other combination of countries in the world can do that. Today, as we speak, our fighters and bombers are flying over Iran and Tehran all day, picking targets as they choose, as our intelligence becomes better and more refined."
LPG bookings surge to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh before war, showing panic booking: Oil Ministry official
Egg prices have crashed in Bengaluru as a single egg is selling for ₹4-6 per piece versus ₹7-10 per piece before the war began. The prices of eggs went down as exports to the Gulf region have been impacted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran, the US, and Israel.
Oil prices could remain volatile amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, with nearly one-fifth of global supply at risk and strategic reserves offering only limited relief, Essar Group CEO Prashant Ruia said, warning that the world has been caught unprepared for the scale of the current energy crisis.
Speaking on the sidelines of the India Today Conclave 2026, Ruia told Business Today that the conflict has exposed the vulnerability of the global energy system, especially for countries dependent on imports.
Sujatha Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said that there is no shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). She appealed to consumers who can shift from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG) to do so immediately, adding that there are around 6 million who can shift to PNG right away.