US-Israel-Iran war HIGHLIGHTS: 'You'll see it within 2-3 hours' - Iranian envoy confirms safe passage to Indian ships via Hormuz

West Asia war: As the conflict raging between Iran and the US-Israel enters day 14 and continues to roil West Asia, Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said that Indian vessels could receive safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically critical global shipping waterway.

He further said that positive developments are expected on this front. “Yes, yes, you can see that in the future. I think that after two or three hours,” he said.

His comment came at a time when shipping through Hormuz is being closely watched due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Describing New Delhi as an important partner for Iran, he said, "We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region."

He added that the friendship between New Delhi and Tehran is built on friendship and cooperation, adding that India has helped Iran in challenging times.

Previously, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said on Friday that Iran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it remains open, but ships are unable to pass through the waterway due to the current situation.

He further said that Iran never wanted to close or block the strategically important waterway, adding that some ships are still passing through. The comment comes as global oil markets are in turmoil due to the Hormuz disruption, with maritime traffic through the strait dropping to around 80 per cent due to drone strikes on tankers and alleged mine deployments by Iranians.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is wounded and likely disfigured. He added that the US is on a "plan to defeat, destroy, disable all of Iran's meaningful military capabilities at a pace the world has never seen before."

Previously, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that the US could step in to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Without giving any further details, Trump said, "We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We’re going to see what happens."

He added that the US would strike Iran "very hard over the next week". His comments come as the US and other countries are facing rising oil, gas and fuel prices, with global oil prices teetering at $100 per barrel on Friday.

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