LPG price hike: OMCs raise 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 39 from today. Costs Rs 1,691 in Delhi now

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 39 from September 1. After this hike, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,691.50.

The sudden increase in LPG prices is likely to hit businesses across various sectors, from restaurants and hotels to small-scale industries as consumers grapple with rising costs.

Earlier, the OMCs had reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 30 on July 1 to provide relief to businesses and commercial establishments. The reduction had brought down the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to Rs 1,646.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was lowered by Rs 69.50 in Delhi on June 1, reducing the retail price to Rs 1,676. Before that, there was another cut in the price by Rs 19 per cylinder on May 1.

The regular price adjustments at the beginning of each month highlight the market's dynamic nature.

Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions.

Although the exact reasons behind the recent price changes have not been disclosed, it is evident that the oil marketing companies are responsive to the broader economic conditions and markets.