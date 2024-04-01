scorecardresearch
LS elections: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares 11 more nominees for Maha

LS elections: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares 11 more nominees for Maha

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has announced a list of 20 Lok Sabha candidates, including Prakash Ambedkar from Akola, and no further alliance pursuits with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Reveals Second List of LS Election Candidates, Totalling 20 So Far Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Reveals Second List of LS Election Candidates, Totalling 20 So Far

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Sunday declared its second list of 11 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With this, the VBA has so far declared 20 candidates.

The 11 constituencies include Hingoli, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Satara, Dhule, Hatkanangale, Raver, Jalna, Mumbai North Central, and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Notably, VBA candidates finished third in many of these constituencies in the 2019 general elections wherein Congress or NCP (undivided) nominees could finish second, indicating that votes were split in favour of winning candidates, mostly from BJP and Shiv Sena (undivided).

The VBA last week released its first list of nine candidates, fielding Ambedkar from Akola, signalling the outfit is no longer pursuing an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Published on: Apr 01, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
