Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP, Congress announces media engagement teams ahead of mega faceoff  

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of over 30 leaders, who will address the media daily at 9 am and 4 pm.

The list features new members Ashok Chavan, a former Congress CM, lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, and newly-elected MLC Pankaja Munde. State BJP media coordinator Navnath Ban will oversee coordination with these leaders, PTI reported.

Other appointed spokespersons include Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP legislative council group leader Pravin Darekar, state ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan, MLAs Nitesh Rane, Atul Bhatkalkar, and Ram Kadam, and senior party leader and vice president Madhav Bhandari.

Pune MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol has also been named for regional issues.

Aiming to counter what it terms as fake narratives from BJP, Congress has appointed 15 leaders to inform the public. A Congress leader claimed the BJP and its IT cell are misleading the public with edited photos and videos of opposition leaders.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has tasked a team of 15 leaders and spokespersons, following instructions from Congress’s Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, to address these issues.

The Congress team includes state unit president Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, former state unit chief and Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakre, and Congress Legislative Council Group Leader Satej Patil.

Other members are state party working president and former minister Naseem Khan, MP Chandrakant Handore, former minister Nitin Raut, MLAs Yashomati Thakur, Amit Deshmukh, and Vishwajeet Kadam, chief spokesperson Atul Londhe, Sachin Sawant, and Charan Singh Sapra.

State Congress media coordinator Shrinivas Bikkad will handle coordination.