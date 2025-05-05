Major breakthrough: Northeast's first geothermal production well drilled in Arunachal

In a first-of-its-kind breakthrough for the Northeast, the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) has successfully drilled the region's first geothermal production well in Dirang, located in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

"This marks a major milestone in the region's quest for sustainable energy," said Rupankar Rajkhowa, head of CESHS's geosciences division. He added that the achievement comes after two years of intensive geochemical and structural surveys of hot springs across western Arunachal Pradesh.

Once fully operational, the geothermal system will power a range of eco-friendly solutions including fruit, nut, and meat drying, space heating, and controlled-atmosphere storage systems—critical technologies for enhancing agriculture and quality of life in the high-altitude Himalayan terrain.

The initiative is backed by international scientific collaboration involving CESHS, the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), Oslo, Iceland-based geothermal firm Geotropy ehf, and the Guwahati Boring Service (GBS) drilling team.

According to Rajkhowa, advanced geochemical analysis identified Dirang as a medium-to-high enthalpy geothermal zone, with estimated reservoir temperatures of 115°C. This makes it highly suitable for direct-use geothermal applications.

"Structural and geological mapping in the Dirang area revealed quartzite overlying schist at tectonic contacts near the Main Central Thrust (MCT), consistent with extensional normal faults found elsewhere in the higher and lesser Himalayas," he explained. These insights enabled precision drilling to access the geothermal reservoir with minimal environmental impact.

The project is being supported by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. With the first well now completed, CESHS plans to scale up operations with deeper drilling, potentially making Dirang India's first geothermal-powered city for space heating.

"This pioneering development paves the way for a new era of clean energy in the Himalayas," CESHS director Tana Tage said. "It demonstrates the potential of geothermal resources in transforming regional livelihoods while ensuring environmental sustainability."

The geothermal-powered drying and storage facilities in Dirang are expected to become operational soon, setting a national precedent for renewable energy deployment in remote and mountainous regions. CESHS is an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

