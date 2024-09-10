Manipur govt suspends internet services for five days as protest intensifies

Amid fresh agitation by students, the Manipur government on Tuesday suspended internet services in the entire state for five days. The decision was taken to curb the use of social media for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video, the state home department said.

"Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15," the notification said.

Earlier today, security forces fired tear gas shells as student and women demonstrators clashed with them during their march towards the Raj Bhavan. The students have been demanding the removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government.

Hundreds of students, who have been camping at Khwairamband Women Market since Monday, tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan along the BT Road but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan.

Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Manipur government has clamped curfew in Imphal East and West districts and prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS in Thoubal.

In the last few weeks, violence has escalated in the northeastern state. At least eight persons have died and over 12 injured in a fresh wave of violence, which included drone and missile attacks. In the first week of this month, two separate drone bomb attacks took place in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district, which resulted in the deaths of two persons, including a woman, and injuries to 12 others.

On Saturday, the Manipur Police deployed anti-drone systems in response to recent drone and rocket attacks on civilians. Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) K Kabib said a robust anti-drone system had been deployed and police are in the process of buying additional weapons to counter the attacks on civilians.

Today, a top police officer said that tails of sophisticated rockets have been recovered after recent drone and hi-tech missile attacks. IGP (Administration) K Jayanta Singh said there is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. "Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered. Despite such evidence, it is very unfortunate that a distinguished commander would make such statements."