Manipur on edge again: Fresh unrest over arrest, protesters threaten to set themselves on fire; top points

Fresh violence has erupted across parts of Manipur after the arrest of a leader of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, triggering large-scale protests, internet shutdowns, and a total curfew in multiple districts. Violence broke out late Saturday after reports emerged that Kanan Singh, a leader of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, had been arrested. Police have not officially confirmed the leader’s identity or charges. The arrest led to widespread protests and riots across Imphal.

Advertisement

Bus torched in Imphal East, gunshots heard in Kwakeithel

Protesters blocked roads, clashed with security forces, and set fire to tyres and old furniture in areas like Kwakeithel and Uripok. In a dramatic escalation, some members of Arambai Tenggol poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protest. A bus was set ablaze by a mob in Khurai Lamlong area of Imphal East district. Multiple gunshots were reportedly heard in Kwakeithel, but the source of the firing remains unverified.

Imphal airport gheraoed

Protesters surrounded the entrance to Imphal’s Tulihal airport and blocked access roads, fearing that the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader could be flown out of the state. Demonstrators demanded his immediate release.

Curfew imposed in five valley districts

Advertisement

The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in five Imphal valley districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. In Imphal East, residents have been prohibited from leaving their homes after 10 pm Saturday “until further orders.” In Imphal West, the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, sharp weapons, or firearms has been banned.

Internet shutdown across affected districts

Internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended as a preventive measure across the affected districts. Security has been reinforced along routes leading to the Raj Bhavan and other sensitive locations. Additional central forces have been deployed to prevent escalation.

Advertisement

An order from the Imphal West district magistrate noted a “serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements.” A police officer confirmed, “Violent protests broke out after the arrest of a leader of Arambai Tenggol. All preventive measures are in place.”

