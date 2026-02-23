Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says AI Summit a turning point for global tech future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the India AI Impact Summit marked a defining moment in shaping how the world will harness the power of Artificial Intelligence in the years ahead.

Addressing the nation during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the summit proved to be “a turning point in the trajectory of how the world will utilise the power of AI in the future.” He added that global leaders and technology experts were deeply impressed by India’s rapid strides in artificial intelligence.

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Highlighting key innovations showcased at the summit

PM Modi pointed to two AI-driven products that drew special global attention.

The first was presented at the booth of Amul, where AI solutions demonstrated how technology can help monitor livestock health and assist farmers in managing their cattle more efficiently. The innovation showed how AI can support animal treatment and enable farmers to track their livestock throughout the day, boosting productivity and rural incomes.

The second innovation focused on preserving India’s ancient heritage. The AI-powered solution showcased how technology can be used to digitise and conserve ancient Indian texts and manuscripts, while adapting traditional knowledge to meet the needs of the modern generation.

“At the India AI Impact Summit, world leaders were impressed by these AI breakthroughs,” the Prime Minister noted.

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PM Modi also cautioned citizens

While celebrating India’s technological achievements, PM Modi also cautioned citizens against the rising threat of online financial fraud and so-called “digital arrest” scams. He urged people not to ignore bank messages seeking KYC (Know Your Customer) updates.

“Sometimes when you receive messages from your bank asking you to update KYC or re-KYC, you may wonder why it is needed again. I urge you not to fret; this is just for the safety of your money,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing cases of digital fraud, particularly targeting elderly citizens, underlining the need for vigilance in an increasingly digital India.