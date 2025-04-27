Massive crackdown in Kashmir: Another terrorist's house blown up, hundreds detained after Pahalgam

Security forces in Kashmir have launched a sweeping crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, razing houses, raiding safe havens, and detaining hundreds of suspected overground workers (OGWs) across the Valley.

According to officials, houses of several terrorists or their associates were demolished over the past 48 hours, with warnings that similar action would continue. The latest crackdown saw the house of Adnan Shafi, an active Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, being demolished in the Zainapora area of Shopian.

Hours earlier, the house of Farooq Ahmad, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative currently based in Pakistan, was blown up in Kupwara, along with properties linked to other terrorists in the region.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman said raids were carried out at more than 60 locations in Srinagar on Saturday "to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem."

In Anantnag district, search operations were underway around the clock, with mobile vehicle checkpoints set up to monitor suspicious movement. Security forces are targeting known terrorist associates to create a deterrent against attacks like the one in Pahalgam.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, killing 26 people — mostly tourists — in an attack that has sharply escalated India-Pakistan tensions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."

Mysterious blasts destroyed the homes of two active terrorists — Aadil Thoker in Bijbehara (Anantnag) and Asif Sheikh in Tral (Pulwama) — after security forces raided the properties on Thursday night. Officials said Thoker was among three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam killings, while Sheikh's role remains under investigation.

Officials also confirmed that four more houses were demolished Friday night in Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts. The houses belonged to Ahsan ul Haq (Pulwama), who was "trained in Pakistan" in 2018 and had recently "infiltrated" back into the Valley; Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay (Shopian), active for 3–4 years and involved in anti-national activities; Zakir Ahmad Ganie (Kulgam), under surveillance for multiple terror-related activities since 2023; Farooq Ahmad Tedwa and Miskeen Ahmad Tedwa (Kupwara), currently operating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, hundreds of OGWs and supporters have been detained, mainly across south Kashmir districts. During one operation in Bandipora on Friday, an alleged OGW, Altaf Lalli, was killed when terrorists opened fire as security forces raided a hideout he had identified. Two policemen were injured during the firing.

On Saturday, the crackdown extended to Srinagar, where police conducted raids at more than 60 sites including Safakadal, Soura, Pandach, Bemina, Shalteng, Lal Bazar, and Zadibal. The J-K Police spokesman said extensive searches were carried out at the residences of OGWs and terrorist associates of proscribed groups in connection with cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

