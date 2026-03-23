Meet Aloke Singh, former Air India Express CEO is now IndiGo's new Chief Strategy Officer

IndiGo on Monday named Aloke Singh as its Chief Strategy Officer, bringing a senior aviation executive as the airline prepares for its next phase of expansion.

Singh, who most recently led Air India Express as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, will now oversee long-term strategy at IndiGo and work on company-wide transformation plans.

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The role is focused on improving operational efficiency and sharpening the airline’s competitive position as it scales up globally.

With more than three decades in aviation, Singh has worked across strategy, operations and commercial functions, including earlier roles at Air India and Oman Air. His stint at Air India Express involved steering the airline through operational changes and growth.

Welcoming him, IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said, “Aloke brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth. His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready organisation, and accelerate our next phase of growth. For now, Aloke will report to me. Once the next CEO assumes office, he will transition to reporting to the new Chief Executive.”

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Noting that IndiGo is entering a key phase of expansion, Singh said, “I am delighted to join IndiGo at such a pivotal moment for the airline and for Indian aviation broadly. Having redefined India’s domestic and short-haul international aviation landscape, IndiGo is taking its ambitions global. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to sharpen our strategic direction, double down on operational excellence and deepen and broaden our markets.”

The appointment comes as IndiGo, India’s largest airline, continues to expand its network and capacity. The carrier operates over 2,200 daily flights with a fleet of more than 400 aircraft, serving over 95 domestic and 40 international destinations.

The development also follows a recent leadership change at the airline, with Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers stepping down on March 10, 2026, with IndiGo citing “personal reasons” for his exit.

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His departure followed months of scrutiny after a major operational disruption in December, when IndiGo cancelled around 4,500 flights due to issues linked to pilot rest and duty planning, affecting thousands of passengers. Regulators had flagged lapses in oversight of flight operations and crisis management.

In an internal note at the time, co-founder Rahul Bhatia, who took charge on an interim basis, acknowledged the scale of the disruption, saying, “What happened last December should never have taken place.”