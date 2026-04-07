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10,000-plus flights cancelled by Indian carriers to West Asia since war began

10,000-plus flights cancelled by Indian carriers to West Asia since war began

Indian carriers, which previously operated 300-350 flights daily to West Asia, are now running only 80-90 flights per day

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 7, 2026 4:59 PM IST
10,000-plus flights cancelled by Indian carriers to West Asia since war beganFlights to West Asia plummet by over 70%

Indian airlines have cancelled over 10,000 flights to West Asia since the outbreak of war in the region, a senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed on Tuesday. The ongoing conflict, which began on February 28, has led to a sharp decline in the number of flights as Gulf countries restricted their airspace.

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Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation, told reporters during a media briefing that Indian carriers, which previously operated 300-350 flights daily to West Asia, are now running only 80-90 flights per day.

The war in West Asia erupted following a US and Israeli attack on Iran, which was met with retaliation from Tehran.

Published on: Apr 7, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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