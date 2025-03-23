Mehul Choksi now in Belgium with wife; India moves to extradite him in ₹13,500-cr PNB case: Report

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is currently living in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife Preeti Choksi after securing a residency card in the country, according to a report by Associated Times, a media outlet focused on the Caribbean region. Indian authorities have reportedly requested the Belgian government to initiate extradition proceedings against him. There has been no immediate confirmation of the report by Indian authorities.

Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with the ₹13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, was previously believed to be residing in Antigua and Barbuda. His wife Preeti is known to be a Belgian citizen.

The Associated Times report claimed that Choksi obtained the 'F Residency Card' in Belgium using misleading and fabricated documentation to escape extradition to India. It alleged that he submitted “false declarations” and “forged documents” to the Belgian authorities, misrepresented his nationality during the application process, and failed to disclose details of his Indian and Antiguan citizenships.

The report further claimed that Choksi is now planning to move to Switzerland on medical grounds, seeking treatment at a well-known cancer hospital.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of siphoning off ₹13,500 crore of public funds from the state-run Punjab National Bank using fraudulent Letters of Undertaking. While Nirav Modi is currently lodged in a London jail and contesting extradition to India after repeated denials of bail by UK courts, Choksi’s movements have drawn close scrutiny.

In May 2021, Choksi had gone missing from Antigua, sparking a manhunt. He was later traced and brought back to the country.

(With inputs from PTI)