‘Mental harassment because of IndiGo’: MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Speaks on Flight Chaos 

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday acknowledged the “mental harassment” faced by passengers due to IndiGo's ongoing operational crisis and said steps are being taken to hold the airline accountable, as reported by PTI.

Since Tuesday, IndiGo has cancelled over 2,000 flights and delayed many others, stranding thousands of passengers across airports in the country.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed a four-member inquiry panel to find out the reasons behind the crisis and suggest measures to prevent such disruptions. The regulator has also issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

“All passengers have suffered mental distress and have had to face many difficulties. They had to endure mental harassment because of IndiGo,” Mohol told reporters.

He added that action would follow the committee’s report and that “accountability will be fixed, and nobody will be spared.”

“Certain responsibilities that IndiGo was expected to carry out were not fulfilled, and this is what led to the present situation. The DGCA has formed an inquiry committee and set up a control room. It has also issued a notice to IndiGo. Limits on ticket sales have been imposed on all airline companies,” Mohol said.

He also confirmed that instructions have been given to ensure refunds for all passengers whose flights were cancelled.

(With inputs from PTI )