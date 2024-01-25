Mira Road clash: BMC razes 40 structures in Mohammed Ali Road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has reportedly razed encroachments from around 40 shops on Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai, a day after the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation bulldozed encroachments from around 15 structures at Haidary Chowk on Mira Road.

The Mira Road demolitions were reportedly carried out in the same area where clashes had broken out between two groups on Sunday night. BMC officials, according to an Indian Express report, said the razed structures on Mohammad Ali Road were illegal and the action was taken to free up space on footpaths.

Mumbai police have asked all social media admins to not forward or share any jokes or videos related to the clashes that took place on the eve of Ram Temple pran pratishtha.

Thirteen people have been arrested since a scuffle broke out between two communities on the night of January 21 with the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ensuring strict action against people trying to disrupt law and order.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who visited Naya Nagar, slammed the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police for their alleged “inaction” in controlling communal disturbances on Sunday night. Rane claimed that the lack of action by the police has tarnished the image of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government.