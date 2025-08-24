Missiles, lasers, drones destroyed: DRDO successfully tests new integrated air defence shield  

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday successfully conducted the first flight-tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, Armed forces and the Industry for successful test and called it a "major step in strengthening India's air defence."

The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha.



The tests were carried out around 12:30 pm and demonstrated the coordinated use of three indigenously developed weapons: the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), and a high-power laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

Sharing the news on X, Singh said: "I congratulate DRDO, India’s Armed Forces and industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats."

The operations were managed by a centralised command-and-control centre built by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). The VSHORADS and DEW were developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS).

According to DRDO, three different targets were engaged during the tests — two high-speed fixed-wing UAVs and a multi-copter drone. The QRSAM, VSHORADS, and the high-energy laser weapon system destroyed all targets at different ranges and altitudes. Range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur confirmed the results, capturing flight data.

"During the flight-tests, three different targets including two high-speed fixed wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone were simultaneously engaged and destroyed completely by the QRSAM, VSHORADS and High Energy Laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes," the Defence Miistry said.

"All the weapon system components including the missile systems and drone detection & destruction system, weapon system command & control along with communication and radars, performed flawlessly."

Senior DRDO scientists and Armed Forces representatives witnessed the demonstration. Congratulating the teams, DRDO Chairman and Secretary of Defence R&D Dr. Samir V. Kamat said the achievement was "a significant step in creating a multi-layered air defence shield using homegrown technologies."