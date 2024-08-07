Mission Maharashtra: MVA gears up for assembly polls, announces big rally on Aug 16

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra LoP and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that all three parties - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar's NCP - discussed their manifesto, formula, and future course of action for upcoming assembly polls.

Wadettiwar said the MVA has planned to organise a big rally or a meeting on 16 August at Shanmukhananda Hall. "For the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, the MVA will officially come together on 16 August. Work on our manifesto is underway under the leadership of former CM Prithviraj Chavan. We will organise one or two more meetings by the end of this month," he said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Thackeray is on his first visit to Delhi after the Maha Vika Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) bagged 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske attacked Thackeray, saying the latter came to the national to plead for the Chief Minister's chair. "There is a saying in Marathi -- galli mein gondhad, dilli mein mujra (one who is a lion in one's own territory but whimpers in Delhi). Uddhav Thackeray has come to Delhi to plead for the Maharashtra CM post," Mhaske said while speaking to newswire ANI outside the Parliament premises.

Maharashtra is going to the polls in October this year. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday claimed Thackeray travelled to Delhi for his chief ministerial ambitions ignoring the rain-affected people of Maharashtra. "Thackeray went to Delhi to get a better deal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. It appears that he is more focussed on his political interests rather than addressing the sufferings of the people affected by rains," Nirupam told reporters in Mumbai.

Nirupam claimed Thackeray was trying to project himself as the chief ministerial face of the MVA but Sharad Pawar is keen to install his daughter Supriya Sule in the CM's seat. "Thackeray has effectively surrendered before the Congress party, but there are several contenders for the CM post within the state Congress too," said Nirupam who quit the Congress earlier this year.

