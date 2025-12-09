'More airlines means..': Amid ongoing IndiGo fiasco, Civil Aviation Minister targets duopoly in aviation sector

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government is determined to build a more robust and competitive aviation sector. Naidu said in his address that the Centre is encouraging more new airlines to enter the sector.

His comments come as roughly 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Tuesday, with much fewer cancellations than last week. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, previously blamed a "monopoly-like" aviation system for the crisis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I am opposed to monopolies. I oppose the creation of oligopolies and the concentration of economic power in the hands of a select few," the Gandhi scion said in a video posted on X.

"We are encouraging more new airlines, ensuring fair access to airport capacity and eliminating any possibility of duopoly controlling connectivity and pricing in our skies. More airlines mean more choice and more affordability," the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, he said that "strict and appropriate action will be taken" against the airline for the nationwide flight cancellations and disruptions. The minister mentioned that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued notices to IndiGo, and the airline is being held accountable for the chaos triggered by its crew-rostering failures.

Advertisement

He added that the airline's flight schedules are stabilising and all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across India. "IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly, and more than Rs 750 crore has already reached passengers," he said.

Naidu added that the airline also did the rebookings with no extra charges, adding that the airline assured full compliance with the flight duty norms and confirmed its preparedness for the winter schedule.

"Safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable," he said.

At present, IndiGo controls 64.2 per cent of India's domestic aviation market, more than twice Air India's share of 27.3 per cent. IndiGo has a fleet of 400 aircraft, way more than Air India's 191. Over the past year, IndiGo ran more than 6.8 lakh domestic flights whereas Air India flew less than 1.5 lakh.