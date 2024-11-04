MUDA land scam: Lokayukta summons CM Siddaramaiah for questioning on Wednesday

The Karnataka Lokayukta police have summoned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on November 6. This follows the questioning of Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, who was also named as an accused and was questioned by Lokayukta officials on October 25.

The case involves multiple individuals, including Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, who had sold land to Swamy that was later gifted to Parvathi. An FIR in the case was registered by the Mysuru branch of the Lokayukta police on September 27.

Last Tuesday, former Muda Commissioner DB Natesh was taken into custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Mysuru land scam.