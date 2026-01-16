Business Today
Mumbai BMC election results 2026: BJP–Shiv Sena alliance oust Sena (UBT), crosses majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party–Shiv Sena alliance has secured a clear victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, ending the long-standing dominance of the Shiv Sena (UBT)

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 16, 2026 3:40 PM IST
BJP–Shiv Sena clinch BMC, Mumbai to get alliance mayor after long gap

Mumbai’s civic power map has been decisively redrawn. The Bharatiya Janata Party–Shiv Sena alliance has secured a clear victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, ending the long-standing dominance of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and paving the way for a BJP–Sena mayor in India’s financial capital after years.

The outcome marks a significant consolidation for the BJP in Mumbai. Under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the party has crossed its previous civic high from 2017, winning or leading in 90 of the 227 wards contested so far. Its ally, the Shiv Sena, is ahead in 70 wards, giving the alliance a commanding edge in the civic body.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is currently winning or ahead in approximately 63 seats. This marks a significant plunge from the 84 seats the party won in 2017, when it was united. However, the results indicate that even though Thackeray's party lost its original symbol and some members, his political influence remains strong.

Published on: Jan 16, 2026 3:39 PM IST
