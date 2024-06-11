Mumbai to receive heavy rainfall today, neighbouring districts put under yellow alert

Mumbai and its neighboring districts can expect another day of rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. This comes two days after parts of the city received nearly 100 mm of rain.

On Sunday, Mumbai witnessed moderate showers and cloudy skies. The Colaba observatory recorded 53 mm of rainfall, while Santacruz received 15 mm. This rainfall comes as the monsoon season settles in over the west coast of India.

Recent data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reveals that in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the city division recorded the highest rainfall at 37.74 mm, with 17.13 mm in the eastern suburbs and 12.39 mm in the western suburbs.

Several areas of the city experienced higher rainfall between 7 pm and 9 pm on Sunday. Sion saw 35mm, Wadala 24mm, Reay Road 21mm, and Worli 18mm. In the eastern suburbs, Chembur recorded 29mm, while in the western suburbs like Bandra, there was 14mm of rainfall.

Mumbai experienced an early arrival of the southwest monsoon this year, reaching the bay two days ahead of its usual schedule on June 11. However, the city's first rainfall was marred by tragedy when a 10-year-old boy and his father sought shelter under an under-construction building's canopy. Sadly, the canopy's iron slab collapsed, leading to their untimely demise.

According to civic data, Mumbai witnessed multiple incidents of partial house and wall collapses, totaling at least six reported cases across the city. Two incidents each were reported in the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs. Additionally, the city grappled with 57 incidents of tree collapses, with the western suburbs being the hardest hit, reporting 27 tree fall incidents.