'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega': PM Modi fires back at Rahul Gandhi over 'fighting Shakti' remark

A day after Rahul Gandhi said his fight was against 'Shakti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at the Congress leader, saying the entire country worships 'Shakti' and that nobody can talk about the destruction of it. "Can someone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'? We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'," he said while addressing a rally in Telangana.

"Yesterday, INDI Alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai. They declared that their fight is against 'Shakti'; and for me, every daughter, mother and sister is a personification of 'Shakti'," he said. "To those who are raising their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for 'Shakti'. The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'. 'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega'," the Prime Minister said.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 19 and results will be declared on June 4.

On Sunday, addressing a public rally in Mumbai to mark the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "cannot win the elections without EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine)". He said there is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism and "we are fighting against a Shakti". "The question is, what is that Shakti? The soul of the King is in the EVM. This is true. The soul of the King is in the EVM and in every institution of the country, in ED, CBI, and the Income Tax department," he said.

Gandhi further claimed that a senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in front of his mother and said "'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this."

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has declared open war against 'Shakti'. "Let there be no doubt that I.N.D.I Alliance is out to destroy Sanatan and Dharma, the essence of Bharatvarsh."

Malviya later posted a video, saying Hindus worship Maa Durga. "She is Shakti. We don’t fight Shakti. Since times immemorial, Asuras have tried fighting Shakti, only to be destroyed."

